Minnesota Republican Senate candidate Jason Lewis underwent emergency surgery Monday after he was diagnosed with an internal hernia, his campaign announced.

“As such, Congressman Lewis was rushed into emergency surgery which he is now undergoing,” campaign manager Tom Szymanski said in a statement.

Jason was rushed into emergency surgery this morning. Please keep him in your prayers & see full statement below. True to form- Jason was in good spirits, optimistic, and speculating about when he could resume campaigning, eager to continue fighting for his fellow Minnesotans. pic.twitter.com/Mrw1hVf0Cs — Jason Lewis (@LewisForMN) October 26, 2020

“Prior to being taken to the operating room, Jason was in good spirits, optimistic, and true to form, he was speculating about when he could resume campaigning, eager to continue fighting for his fellow Minnesotans,” Szymanski added.

Lewis is running against incumbent Democrat Sen. Tina Smith (MN).

Lewis was elected to Minnesota’s 2nd congressional district in 2016 and was defeated by now-Democrat Rep. Angie Craig (MN) in 2018.