North Carolina Poll: Donald Trump 48%, Joe Biden 46%

President Trump is ahead in battleground North Carolina, a Trafalgar Group survey released Sunday showed.

With the election just over a week away, Trump has taken the lead — in a state he won in 2016 — by two percentage points.

According to the survey, 48 percent back the president, while 46 percent chose Biden. Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen garnered just over 2.3 percent, while 1.7 percent of voters remain undecided. Trump’s lead is within the survey’s margin of error of +/- 2.89, pointing to a tight race in the state.

The group conducted the survey October 21-22 among 1,098 likely general election voters:

Monday’s RealClearPolitics average reflected the narrowing race, with Biden up by just over a single percentage point. Trump won North Carolina four years ago by 3.6 percent or just over 173,300 votes.

Trump held a rally in Gastonia, North Carolina, last week ahead of the second and final presidential debate, warning supporters the election comes down to the choice between a “Trump boom” and “Biden lockdown” as his message resonates across the country:

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) also made an appearance in North Carolina last week and brought climate change to the forefront of her discussion.

The vice presidential hopeful told supporters in Asheville that the “issue of this climate crisis” is “threatening our very existence.” She added that Trump has a “weird obsession with wanting to get rid of whatever President Obama and Vice President Biden created.”