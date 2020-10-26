Over 1 Million Republicans Have Voted Early in Battleground Florida

Over one million Republicans have voted early in battleground Florida, according to data from the Florida Division of Elections.

All 67 counties in Florida now offer early in-person voting, and while Democrats have, thus far, held an advantage in overall voter turnout in the Sunshine State, Republicans are narrowing the gap day by day.

According to Monday’s data, 1,020,877 Republicans cast their ballots early, compared to 766,794 Democrats who have done the same. This gives the GOP a 254,083 advantage in early voting alone. While it is true that Florida Democrats hold an overall advantage due to an increase in absentee voting — 1.8 million to the GOP’s 1.2 million — Republicans have gained on that lead by outpacing Democrats in early voting.

Democrats held a 486,797 overall voter turnout advantage on October 21. On Monday, Republicans narrowed the gap to 354,654.

The update comes on the heels of the GOP narrowing the voter registration gap in the Sunshine State. Following year-long efforts by Republicans in Florida, including Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), the GOP reduced the Democrats’ lead to just over 134,000 registered voters. That reflects the slimmest lead Democrats have held over Republicans in terms of voter registration in the state’s history. Overall, the trajectory has appeared to bode well for the GOP.

In 2012, Democrats held a 535,987 voter registration advantage in the state. Republicans narrowed the advantage to 327,428 in 2016, with Trump winning the state by fewer than 113,000 votes.

As of Monday, over 6 million voters, overall, had cast their ballots in Florida, whether by mail or by voting early.