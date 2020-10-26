Poll: Trump Leading Biden in Pennsylvania After Final Presidential Debate

A poll published Monday shows President Donald Trump ahead of former Vice President Joe Biden in Pennsylvania, after the final presidential debate last week.

The poll, by Insider Advantage/Center for American Greatness, shows Trump up by two percentage points, at 48 percent among 400 likely voters. It is a five point shift towards Trump since their pre-debate poll.

The poll was conducted on October 25, 2020 and has a 4.9 percent margin of error. The result comes three days after the debate, where Biden said he would shut down the oil industry.

A 5 point shift towards Trump from their pre-debate poll https://t.co/JCDyjmtENF — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) October 26, 2020

Trump asked Biden if he would “close down the oil industry,” to which Biden responded, “I would transition from the oil industry, yes.”

NBC debate moderator Kristen Welker asked Biden, “Why would you do that?” Biden responded, “Because the oil industry pollutes significantly.”

Biden and his campaign later tried to walk back those remarks, saying that it would not happen immediately, but over time, by ending federal subsidies for the oil industry.

