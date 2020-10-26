North Carolina Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cal Cunningham has been kicked out of his family’s home in Raleigh, North Carolina, according to reports.

Cunningham, a U.S. Army Reserve lieutenant colonel, was kicked out of his home following revelations that he cheated on his wife with at least one mistress, according to NationalFile.com and the Washington Free Beacon.

It is the same home where Cunningham allegedly had a physical extramarital encounter this summer with Arlene Guzman Todd, a public relations executive who is married to a disabled combat veteran.

According to the reports, Cunningham has been staying with his sister, Catherine, for several weeks. NationalFile.com reported Monday:

On October 22, at 6:30 a.m., journalist Don Carrington captured a photograph of Cunningham exiting the garage of his sister’s home before quickly entering a car that had pulled into the driveway seconds earlier. The driver of the car, who appeared to be a Cunningham campaign staffer, immediately backed out of the property and drove away with Cunningham in tow, following a pattern that has also been observed by others, who have reported seeing Cunningham exit his sister’s home in the early morning hours and return later in the day.

Cunningham has avoided the media in recent weeks, after the affair came to light. He also avoided answering whether there were additional women he had affairs with during a press conference on October 9.

Cunningham is under investigation by the U.S. Army Reserve. He is a lawyer with the 134th Legal Operations Detachment at Fort Bragg, where Guzman Todd’s husband served from 2010 to 2016 before the family moved to Southern California.

It is a violation of the Uniform Code of Military Justice to engage in an extramarital affair. Punishment for Cunningham may depend on whether he was on duty at the time of the alleged acts.

Cunningham is running for the U.S. Senate against incumbent Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC).

