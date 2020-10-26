Sen. Kamala Harris Jokes: ‘We All Have PTSD from 2016’

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) joked while campaigning in Detroit, Michigan, about people having post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) from President Donald Trump’s election in 2016.

“You know, we all have PTSD from 2016, yes,” she said at a campaign event.

Sen. Kamala Harris: "We all have PTSD from 2016." pic.twitter.com/h0U7gOvJ05 — The Hill (@thehill) October 25, 2020

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, PTSD is a disorder that develops in some people “who have experienced a shocking, scary, or dangerous event.”

Trump’s win in 2016 could be considered a “shocking” event to some, but Trump resoundingly beat Hillary Clinton in that election, winning 305 electoral votes and 46 percent of the popular vote to Clinton’s 227 electoral votes and 48 percent of the popular vote.

Some respondents on Twitter called Harris’ remarks “insensitive” to those suffering from PTSD.

As someone who actually suffers from PTSD, I am offended by this. How dare she belittle real-life trauma victims by claiming Trump’s victory gave them Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. Highly insensitive to people with PTSD. Shame on you, Kamala Harris. I did not expect that. https://t.co/RR2eJsGsy4 — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) October 25, 2020

