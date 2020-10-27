President Donald Trump on Tuesday directed his supporters’ attention to an interview of Hunter Biden’s former business partner conducted by Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

“Moments ago we learned about the other reason Joe Biden has been hiding in his basement,” Trump said at a rally in Omaha, Nebraska.

Trump spoke about the story at a campaign rally that began about six minutes after Carlson’s interview with Tony Bobulinski concluded.

The president described the new information revealed by Bobulinski as “shocking, disturbing, and explosive.”

“The business partner made clear that Biden’s denial of involvement in his son’s corrupt business dealings was a blatant lie, with proof,” Trump said.

Bobulinski shared several text messages with Hunter Biden during his interview with Carlson and cited conversations he had with the former vice president about his family’s business deals.

“He stated with first-hand knowledge that Vice President Biden was directly and personally involved in establishing corrupt business dealings with China and getting money for it,” Trump said.

Trump reminded his supporters that the Biden family was making corrupt deals with China while he was outsourcing their jobs to China and other countries.

“If Biden wins, China wins, and China will own the USA,” Trump said.

The crowd responded by roaring the “Lock him up!” chant.

“By the way, he’s not a good guy, just so you understand,” Trump concluded.