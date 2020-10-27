Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton supports former Vice President Joe Biden for president, but she’s really excited about the idea of Sen. Kamala Harris as Vice President.

Clinton spoke with New York Times podcaster Kara Swisher about the 2020 election, where outlined Harris in glowing terms.

“I’ve spent a lot of time talking to Kamala, and I think she’s going to be terrific. I can’t wait for her to be there. I think that’s a huge step forward,” she said.

Clinton had little to say about Biden, other than acknowledging there was a point in the Democrat primary where he was sure to win. The idea of Harris, however, encouraged her that a female president was right around the corner.

“I mean, look, if Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are president and vice president, by definition, Kamala has a huge stage, a global stage,” Clinton said. “And she’s young, she’s vibrant, dynamic. I think people are really going to be very drawn to her.”

During the interview, Clinton looked past Biden’s presidency to when Harris would ultimately run for president herself. She assumed that Biden would not serve a second term as president if he won the election in 2020.

“I think it’s natural to assume that when Biden doesn’t run again, or if he runs again and is not successful, that the person who is likely to step forward is the vice president,” she said about Harris. “I mean, that kind of is the way things work.”

Clinton said that likely Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), and possibly Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmore would run for president in the future.

But she said that the “glass ceiling” that she tried to break as the first woman presidential candidate of a major political party remained intact.

“I do know that it remains a challenge for women to break that highest and hardest glass ceiling,” Clinton said. “In this past primary season, none of the women won any caucus or primary, and so this is not going to happen easily or quickly.”