Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) assured voters in Nebraska on Monday that former Vice President Joe Biden would be around for a “long” time, amid questions over his age.

Harris said during an interview with KETV, “Let me tell you something: Joe Biden is going to live a long life. He is strong of spirit — strong in body. And we have a lot to do,” she added.

Biden, 77, would be the oldest-ever person to become president if he wins on November 3. He has often stumbled verbally in interviews, just on Monday appearing to forget President Donald Trump’s name and saying “George” several times instead, for former President George W. Bush.

Harris’s comment was in response to a question on Biden’s age and whether Nebraska and Iowa would be “ready for the first black woman president.”

Harris brushed off the suggestion that she would become president, saying, “I know Joe and I am going to tell you something — I am committed to being his vice president and getting to work.”

Biden joked on Tuesday that he was Harris’s running mate, and not the other way around.

“My name is Joe Biden, I’m Jill Biden’s husband, and I’m Kamala’s running mate,” he said. “Y’all, think I’m kidding, don’t you?”

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter or on Facebook.