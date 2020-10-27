Jack Wilson and Stephen Willeford each used a gun to stop armed church attackers in Texas, and say Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden’s gun controls could have rendered them defenseless during the attacks.

Wilson used a handgun to sho0t and kill a church attacker in White Settlement, Texas, on December 29, 2019.

Video of Wilson shooting the attacker went viral:

NEW: Video shows man opening fire at Texas church before he is shot by a security guard; 2 dead, 1 critical (blurred to hide victims, viewer discretion is advised) pic.twitter.com/hulXR7MYIy — BNO News (@BNONews) December 29, 2019

Willeford used an AR-15 to stop a church attacker in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on November 5, 2017.

Both Wilson and Willeford claim that the enactment of Biden’s gun control proposals would benefit criminals, putting law-abiding citizens at a disadvantage.

The NRA published a video in which Biden criticized Willeford’s use of an AR-15 to stop the attacker, saying, “The kind of gun being carried he shouldn’t be carrying.”

And in the video, Wilson claims Biden’s tax plan for certain firearm magazines will make the exercise of the Second Amendment cost prohibitive, saying, “He wants to make gun ownership only affordable to the elite.”

“Biden’s dream is to leave us all defenseless against criminals,” Wilson said.

Jack Wilson and Stephen Willeford both stopped church shootings in Texas with their guns. That's right, they're those good guys with guns they talk about. Now they're back with an important message: to blow your mind with how INSANE Joe Biden's gun control plan is. pic.twitter.com/8ILoId3GBt — NRA (@NRA) October 27, 2020

Breitbart News reported that Biden’s gun policy includes a provision that could require Americans to sell back their so-called “high-capacity magazines” to the government, or be registered under the National Firearms Act of 1934 (NFA). The latter, unless there were some form of carve-out, could mandate that American gun owners pay a $200 federal tax for every high-capacity magazine they currently own.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.