Report: Ghislaine Maxwell Strip-Searched Every 3 Hours to Prevent Suicide

Prison guards strip-search Ghislaine Maxwell every three hours amid concerns she could commit suicide, claims a friend of the alleged madam for deceased child sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein.

Daily Mail reports:

Maxwell is being woken up every three hours and searched to ensure she does not meet the same fate as Epstein, who was found dead in his cell while awaiting trial. After three months in the grim Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, Maxwell has finally been given a bra so she can exercise. Previously she was denied one because she was deemed a suicide risk according to Brian Basham, a British PR veteran who has offered to help get Maxwell out of prison.

The report comes after recently-released transcripts show Maxwell was defensive under questioning in 2016 regarding Epstein’s alleged relations with underaged women. Maxwell denied ever hiring women under 18 years old for the now-deceased pedophile and claimed, “I never saw any inappropriate underage activities with Jeffrey ever.”

The transcripts were published following a court ruling to unseal of documents in connection to a now-settled 2015 defamation case by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre.

“Virginia lied 100% about absolutely everything that took place in that first meeting. She has lied repeatedly, often and is just an awful fantasist,” Maxwell claimed.

Manhattan U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska had ordered the transcripts of seven hours of depositions of Maxwell released by 9 a.m. Thursday.

Preska allowed the transcripts’ release after rejecting arguments from Maxwell’s lawyers that the interviews for a defamation lawsuit brought against Maxwell by an Epstein victim several years ago would jeopardize a fair criminal trial for her next July.

Maxwell, 58, has been held without bail since her July arrest on charges that she procured three underage girls for Epstein to sexually abuse between 1994 and 1997. She has pleaded not guilty.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.