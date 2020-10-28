Stephen Miller: Joe Biden Is the ‘Most Globalist Candidate Ever’

President Donald Trump is going to win Michigan because Joe Biden is “the most globalist candidate ever,” top White House aide Stephen Miller told reporters on Wednesday.

“The President has been bringing back our manufacturing jobs in Michigan in record numbers after Joe Biden spent 47 years shipping them to China, Mexico, and foreign countries,” Miller said, adding:

Every single trade deal that hurt the people of Michigan, Joe Biden enthusiastically supported, enthusiastically backed. Whether when you’re talking about NAFTA, whether you’re talking about China’s entry into the World Trade Organization, whether you’re talking about the South Korea trade deal, whether you’re talking about the planned Trans-Pacific Partnership that would have been an absolute death sentence for the auto industry in Michigan, And if a Joe Biden wins, there will be no auto industry in Michigan. For that matter, will be no American energy; there’ll be no fossil fuels; there will be no oil. There’ll be no fracking. All of those jobs will leave the country, will go back to Mexico, will go back to China, will go back to every corner of the world — except the United States and Michigan. Joe Biden is the most globalist candidate ever to seek the office for the presidency. He has no care, no love for American workers. He spent his entire career screwing over American workers at every turn. That’s who he is that who he’ll always be, and that’s why Trump will win Michigan by a huge margin … [and also because of] Joe Biden’s plan for a crippling nationwide lockdown.

Breitbart News reported Ocotber 28:

Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s energy policies could have a devastating impact on Michigan that could potentially destroy 160,000 energy sector jobs, decimate the auto industry, impede manufacturing operations, increase home heating expenses, and create California-style rolling blackouts in the Great Lakes State. Biden’s proposal to eliminate fracking, “transition from the oil industry,” and achieve “zero emissions” by 2035 would adversely impact nearly every sector of Michigan’s economy, starting with the jobs directly related to the oil and gas industry. The oil and natural gas industry supports over 159,100 jobs in Michigan, according to a 2017 study conducted by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and commissioned by the American Petroleum Institute.