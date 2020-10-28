Just a couple weeks after Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he would not automatically distribute a vaccine for the coronavirus if one is approved while President Donald Trump is in the White House, three more Democrat governors are putting politics ahead of public health in their states by also saying they don’t trust the Trump administration in the matter.

This despite the fact that all drugs available to U.S. consumers have to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) no matter who is president.

Breitbart News reported on Newsom’s decision to delay getting vaccines to California amid a global pandemic.

“A question I often get is: Are you going to take someone’s word for it as it relates to vaccines?” Newsom said at a press conference earlier this month. “Of course we don’t take anyone’s word for it.”

“We will do our own independently reviewed process with our world-class experts,” Newsom said.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported how the three more Democrat governors — Katie Brown in Oregon, Jay Inslee in Washington, and Steve Sisolak in Nevada — decided to get on board with Newsom’s approach to fighting the virus:

California formed an interstate pact with Washington, Oregon and Nevada in April to guide a common response to the coronavirus pandemic — a loose and largely symbolic political alliance to share strategies and push back on the Trump administration’s pressure to end shutdown measures quickly. Newsom’s 11-member vaccine review committee is meant to instill public confidence in what has become a highly politicized vaccine development process by scrutinizing the safety and efficacy of any federally approved treatment and recommending whether to administer it to Californians. While a few vaccine candidates are close to approval, none is expected to be widely available until sometime in 2021.

And more Democrats are apparently putting together similar plans — Andrew Cuomo in New York and Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan. The Chronicle said Republican West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice also wants to vet any vaccine approved.

Newsom claimed this week that his plan would not cause delays and called the quick distribution of a vaccine a “political deadline,” the Chronicle reported.

