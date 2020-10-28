Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is stumping in Arizona on Wednesday, speaking at a drive-in rally in Tucson to encourage supporters to get out and vote early.

Harris is expected to meet with Latina business owners before speaking at what has been described as a “drive-in voter mobilization event” in Tuscon, Arizona.

Wednesday’s RealClearPolitics average showed the Biden-Harris ticket up by 2.4 percent in the battleground state. Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in the state four years ago by 3.5 percent.

Similarly, President Trump will be campaigning in Arizona on Wednesday, holding two events — one in Bullhead City and the other in Goodyear.

The election is less than one week away.