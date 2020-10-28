White House: Federal Resources Stand Ready to End Philadelphia Riots

The White House on Wednesday condemned the two days of rioting and looting in Philadelphia, noting federal law enforcement resources stood ready to assist.

“The Trump Administration stands proudly with law enforcement, and stands ready, upon request, to deploy any and all Federal resources to end these riots,” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement.

The statement was issued after the second night of looting and rioting in the city in response to a police shooting, as reported by Breitbart News.

On Tuesday night, a large crowd of approximately 1,000 people looted businesses in one area of the city, according to the police department.

*Alert* A large crowd of appx 1000 is looting businesses in the area of Castor and Aramingo. Avoid the area — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) October 28, 2020

Although Gov. Tom Wolf reportedly mobilized several hundred members of the National Guard on Tuesday, videos posted to social media showed people looting Target, Walmart, Family Dollar, and other retail stores meeting little resistance from law enforcement.

The Philadelphia Police arrested 91 people during the riots on Monday and 30 police officers were injured. One officer was hospitalized with a broken leg after he was run over by a pickup.

“The riots in Philadelphia are the most recent consequence of the Liberal Democrats’ war against the police,” McEnany said.

Mass looting breaks out at clothing and shoe store during tonight’s BLM riot in Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/htXN1rsbCk — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 27, 2020

President Trump blamed “Biden-supporting radicals” for destroying the city after two Philadelphia police officers shot and killed 27-year-old Walter Wallace Jr. on Monday. Wallace reportedly approached the officers holding a knife and ignored repeated orders to drop the weapon.

The White House statement noted police shootings must be investigated but the facts of the case should be resolved in a peaceful manner.

“In America, we resolve conflicts through the courts and the justice system. We can never allow mob rule,” McEnany wrote.