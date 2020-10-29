The Girl Scouts of America sparked controversy on Wednesday by posting and then deleting a congratulatory tweet about Amy Coney Barrett joining the ranks of the five women seated on the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Earlier today, we shared a post highlighting the five women who have been appointed to the Supreme Court,” GSUSA tweeted. “It was quickly viewed as a political and partisan statement, which was not our intent and we have removed the post.”

Earlier today, we shared a post highlighting the five women who have been appointed to the Supreme Court. It was quickly viewed as a political and partisan statement which was not our intent and we have removed the post. — Girl Scouts (@girlscouts) October 28, 2020

Reaction to removing the post was just as controversial as Twitter users replied, including one who reposted a Girl Scout post from 2019 about women on the Supreme Court.

“Sandra Day O’Connor, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Elena Kagan, and Sonia Sotomayor broke gender barriers in the nation’s highest court, but that’s only part of what makes them inspiring role models worth honoring,” the post read and linked to a story on its website celebrating Women’s History Month.

The pro-life Radiance Foundation called out the scouting group for its support for abortion and other left-wing policies by responding on Twitter and linked to the Girls Scouts Concern website, which documents the groups ties to Planned Parenthood and political organizations.

“Just to debunk the notion that the #GirlScouts are not “political”…here are shocking facts about how GSUSA pushes for the legalization of abortion and prostitution via their parent organization, @wagggsworld. http://Radiance.life/girlscouts,” the foundation tweeted.

Just to debunk the notion that the #GirlScouts are not "political"…here are shocking facts about how GSUSA pushes for the legalization of abortion and prostitution via their parent organization, @wagggsworld. https://t.co/9fcL5YtgWw pic.twitter.com/Iaw63ObHn8 — Radiance Foundation (@lifehaspurpose) October 29, 2020

The New York Post reported on the controversy: “We are neither red nor blue, but Girl Scout GREEN. We are here to lift up girls and women. If you would like to debate partisan police–keep scrolling,” the Girl Scouts posted on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. The post sparked immediate criticism on social media of both the Girl Scouts and Barrett, who many liberals consider a threat to abortion rights, Obamacare and other progressive matters because of her religious conservative and religious viewpoint. Twitter users continued to slam the Girl Scouts from both sides, for both the original post and relenting to the criticism. “Of course the @girlscouts caved to the mob and deleted this tweet congratulating Amy Coney Barrett. SAD,” The Independent Women’s Forum tweeted from its official account.

Of course the @girlscouts caved to the mob and deleted this tweet congratulating Amy Coney Barrett. SAD. pic.twitter.com/vRiJIgE8C8 — Independent Women's Forum (@IWF) October 28, 2020

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter