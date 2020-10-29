Donald Trump: Jack Nicklaus Endorsement a ‘Great Honor’

President Donald Trump thanked legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus on Wednesday for a thoughtful endorsement of his reelection.

“Jack, this is a Great Honor,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Thank you!”

Nicklaus wrote:

Through the years, I have been blessed to personally know several Presidents on both sides of the aisle. All were good people. All loved their country. And all believed in the American Dream.

I have had the privilege over the last 3/1/2 years to get to know our current President a little more as his term has progressed. I have been very disappointed at what he’s had to put up with from many directions, but with that, I have seen a resolve and a determination to do the right thing for our country. He has delivered on his promises. He’s worked for the average person. In my opinion, he has been more diverse than any President I have seen and has tried to help people from all walks of life – equally.

I’m just a guy from Ohio and a Midwestern middle-calls family, whose grandfathers both worked on the railroad. They have their son – my father – the opportunity to pursue his education and his American Dream. I was taught strong family values and worked hard to pursue my own dreams – my own American dream. I also believe that Donald Trump’s policies will bring the American Dream to many families across the nation who are still trying to achieve it.

You might not like the way our President says or tweets some things – and trust me, I have told him that! – but I have learned to look past that and focus on what he’s tried to accomplish. This is not a personality contest; it’s about patriotism policies and the people they impact. His love for America and its citizens, and putting his country first has come through loud and clear. How he has said it has not been important to me. What has been important are his actions. Now you have the opportunity to take action. I know we are only a few days from Nov. 3 and Election Day, but I am certain many of you have not yet made up your minds. But if we want to continue to have the opportunity to pursue the American Dream and not evolved into a socialist America and have the government run your life, then I strongly recommend you consider Donald J. Trump for another 4 years. I certainly have and already cast my vote for him!