Exclusive—Marsha Blackburn: Support Kelly Loeffler for U.S. Senate

Like so many times in our history, our nation is at a critical crossroads. Will we choose the path of destruction, despair, lawlessness, and socialism, or will we continue to be that shining city on a hill that provides hope, safety, security, and opportunity for every single person to live their version of the American Dream?

The people of Georgia are fortunate in that they have one of the toughest, smartest, and strongest conservative U.S. Senators fighting to protect their ability to live the American Dream.

Kelly Loeffler understands and believes in the American Dream because she has lived it herself. Kelly grew up working on her family’s farm where she learned the values of faith, family, and hard work at a young age when her mother handed her a time card and taught her how to fill it out. Accountability came naturally to her. She waited tables to put herself through school, was the first in her family to graduate college, and quickly worked her way up in the business world. Kelly helped take a small Atlanta start-up business and build it into a booming enterprise that employs over 6,000 people today. She has created jobs, balanced budgets, and given back to her community at every turn. And in just her short time in the Senate, she has already proven herself a champion for Georgia families and our shared conservative values.

One of Kelly’s first actions in the Senate was to join me in introducing legislation protecting innocent life and taking on the immoral abortion-on-demand agenda. Her strong pro-life credentials have earned her the trust and endorsement of every major pro-life group, including National Right to Life, Susan B. Anthony List, and Family Policy Alliance.

Kelly has also taken action to stand up for our law enforcement officers and to restore law and order. She has introduced legislation to federally defund cities that defund their police. She has also brought forth bills to crack down on illegal immigration, to rein in gang violence and human trafficking, and to defend the Second Amendment rights of all Americans.

Kelly has joined me as a leading voice to hold China accountable for their human rights abuses and their leading role in spreading the COVID-19 pandemic. She has introduced legislation to end our foreign dependence on Chinese manufacturing, stood with the people of Hong Kong, condemned the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for using the virus as an excuse to crack down on free speech, and she has slammed the CCP for suppressing vital information about the virus.

Kelly has not hesitated to stand against the Big Tech companies working overtime to censor conservatives. This selective censorship is unacceptable, especially when these same companies abuse Section 230 of The Communications Decency Act to protect themselves. Unlike opponents in her race who have taken hundreds of thousands of dollars from Big Tech, Kelly has introduced legislation to strip these companies of this ability to masquerade as the modern-day public square while censoring conservative voices behind the scenes and never providing an answer for their actions.

For all of these reasons and so many more, I fully support Kelly Loeffler to continue serving as your U.S. Senator from Georgia. She is a relentless advocate for Georgians, she has a 100 percent voting record in support of President Trump, and she is fighting on the frontlines to defeat the radical Left. To preserve the American Dream for generations to come, I ask every Georgian to join me in support and to vote for my friend, Kelly Loeffler, for U.S. Senate on November 3.

Marsha Blackburn is a United States Senator from Tennessee. Elected in 2018, Blackburn is the first woman to serve Tennessee in the U.S. Senate. Read more about her at www.marshablackburn.com.