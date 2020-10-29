Poll: Trump, Ernst Hold Slim Lead over Democrat Challengers in Iowa

A Quinnipiac University poll released Thursday showed President Donald Trump and Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) both leading their Democrat challengers in their respective races in Iowa.

The poll, which surveyed 1,225 likely voters in Iowa, found that 47 percent of respondents support President Trump, while 46 percent support his challenger, Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden. An October 7 poll from Quinnipiac showed Biden with a five-point lead over Trump following the first presidential debate.

Both Biden and Trump received similar favorability ratings in the survey. President Trump was viewed favorably by 46 percent of those surveyed, while Biden was viewed favorably by 45 percent. Both candidates were viewed unfavorably by 49 percent of respondents.

In addition to responses provided on the presidential race, the poll also questioned the state’s voters on who they favor in the state’s Senate race.

Incumbent Sen. Ernst received 48 percent support in the poll and her Democrat challenger, Theresa Greenfield, received 46 percent. Earlier this month, Greenfield led Ernst 50 percent to 45 percent.

Forty-four percent of respondents have a favorable view of Ernst, while 42 percent view Greenfield favorably. Thirty-nine percent of those that took part in the survey view Greenfield unfavorably, while 43 percent said they have an unfavorable view of Ernst.

Forty-four percent of the likely voters who were surveyed in Iowa stated that they plan to vote on election day, while 55 percent said they have or will cast their vote by mail or absentee ballot.

The Quinnipiac poll discussed above was conducted by phone from October 23 to 27 and includes responses from 1,225 likely Iowa voters.

“In 2016, the Hawkeye State gave the president a nine-point win, and in 2014, elected Republican Joni Ernst as the first female Senator from the state by eight points. But now, less than a week until Election Day 2020, both the presidential and Senate races are too tight to call,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.