Report: Whistleblower to Meet with FBI Again over Biden Corruption Scandal

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents will again interview Tony Bobulinski regarding his involvement in Hunter Biden’s business dealings, Bobulinski told Sinclair Broadcast Group reporter James Rosen as part of a Thursday report.

EXCLUSIVE: Tony Bobulinski tells @WeAreSinclair he was questioned by six @FBI agents, with counsel present, for five hours on October 23, listing him as a "material witness" in an ongoing investigation focused on Hunter Biden and his associates. His cell phones were examined. pic.twitter.com/5lPzRTREJN — James Rosen (@JamesRosenTV) October 29, 2020

A partial transcript is as follows: