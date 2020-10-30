Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) vouched for the credibility of Hunter Biden’s former business partner Tony Bobulinski, who has alleged that former Vice President Joe Biden was intimately involved in the shady business dealings of his son, despite his claims of ignorance.

Fox News’ John Roberts posted an October 30, 2020, email from Khanna to Bobulinski, a former Navy lieutenant, that said:

“Tony, hope you are doing okay. I did give an on the record statement to The NY Times that I know you, you have always acted honorably with me, and you and other family members supported me. I have told any media outlets that have asked the same thing.”

Khanna also said he told those outlets that he respected Bobulinski’s service to the nation, that he has “never been a ‘partisan hack'” in their interactions, and that he does not think he is a Russian agent.

Email this morning from @RoKhanna to Tony Bobulinski. The redactions are mine pic.twitter.com/EA2bsusSJY — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) October 30, 2020

Trump campaign communications aide Matt Wolking questioned why the New York Times has not reported Khanna’s statements:

Tony Bobulinski is a Democrat donor. That makes sense, he was a Biden family insider who worked closely with Hunter. Bobulinksi supported Rep. Ro Khanna, who says in this email he vouched for Bobulinski’s credibility to The New York Times. Why hasn’t the NYT reported that?

Tony Bobulinski is a Democrat donor. That makes sense, he was a Biden family insider who worked closely with Hunter. Bobulinksi supported Rep. Ro Khanna, who says in this email he vouched for Bobulinski's credibility to The New York Times. Why hasn't the NYT reported that? https://t.co/fooDRVI1Pz — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) October 30, 2020

The private email from Khanna, which Roberts had scrubbed for personal contact details, counter the narrative from Democrats that Bobulinksi is part of a Russian disinformation campaign, as his colleague Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) has claimed.

Bobulinksi said during a recent interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson that he spoke out about the Biden family’s business dealings because he wanted to clear his and his family’s name.

He began speaking out after the New York Post obtained and published Hunter Biden emails that included his name, and the Biden campaign and Schiff began claiming it was part of a Russian disinformation campaign. He further said he asked the Biden campaign and Schiff to retract their statements, but they ignored him, forcing him to speak out.

Bobulinksi said he was interviewed by the FBI for five hours on October 23, 2020, and expects to be interviewed again.

Khanna, who was tagged in Roberts’ tweet, has not disputed the authenticity of the email.

