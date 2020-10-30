Melania Trump Set to Campaign in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania

First lady Melania Trump will travel to Pennsylvania and Wisconsin this weekend to campaign for the reelection efforts of her husband, President Donald Trump.

Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. told the Daily Caller that Mrs. Trump will deliver remarks at “Make America Great Again” events scheduled to be held in West Bend, Wisconsin, and Wapwallopen, Pennsylvania.

“First lady Melania Trump is a tireless advocate for children, an inspiration to women everywhere, and an incredible advocate for the President’s successes for all Americans,” said Hogan Gidley, Trump 2020 National Press Secretary.

“With upcoming campaign visits to Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, the entire Trump 2020 Campaign is excited for the first lady to speak directly to the American people and share her unique insight on the Trump Administration’s four years of success,” Gidley added.

The first lady made her first solo campaign stop of the year when she traveled to Atglen, Pennsylvania, earlier this week. She also traveled with President Trump to Tampa, Florida, on Thursday, where she stated, “We are a country of hope, not a country of fear and weakness, and we have a leader who shows us that every single day.”

During her remarks in Pennsylvania, Trump addressed Democrats and the establishment media for their display of “hatred” against her husband, his administration, and their supporters.