Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson dunked on LeBron James on Thursday after cable comedian Trevor Noah referenced the NBA star in a joke mocking Carson.

Carson was a surprise guest at an Evangelicals for Trump event in Grandville, Michigan, on Thursday evening during which he implored supporters to talk about religion and politics with their family and friends.

Talk about “the things that are important to you, not about sports and entertainment. I mean, that’s okay, but really, is that what life is all about?” he asked.

“Doesn’t matter that much if you can sink a basketball,” he said as some in the audience chuckled.

“You know, I was listening to one of the news programs this morning and LeBron James was saying something about would you ask Ben Carson to play basketball,” Carson said.

“Well, I wouldn’t ask him to do neurosurgery, I’ll tell you that,” he quipped with a laugh. The crowd roared in approval.

Carson’s response came after cable comedian Trevor Noah lamented the quick confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett and used Carson as a punchline.

“And you gotta admit, Trump’s comment about Barrett being the perfect replacement for RBG (Ruth Bader Ginsburg) is grade A trolling,” Noah said, according to Mediaite.

“He knows what he’s doing because yes, RBG and Barrett are both women, but Barrett is going to dismantle all of RBG’s good work. So this would be like if the Lakers replaced LeBron with Ben Carson. Technically, yes, they’re swapping one Black man for another, but good luck on making the playoffs next season.”

