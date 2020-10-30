Watch: Trump Supporters Wait Hours in Dark, Freezing Temps for Michigan Rally

An estimated 1,000 Donald Trump supporters had already gathered in freezing temperatures Friday morning just hours before a scheduled 1:00 p.m. rally in Waterford Township, Michigan.

Citizen journalist Brendan Gutenschwager posted videos on Twitter of the line at 6:04 a.m. while it was still dark:

Over a hundred are camped out overnight in Waterford, Michigan, waiting to see President Trump’s next rally #TrumpRally #Trump2020 #Michigan pic.twitter.com/VAPYg063ax — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 30, 2020

Another showed the crowd that had already eclipsed Joe Biden’s largest gathering:

Enthusiastic supporters chanted “USA!” outside Contact Aviation at the Oakland County International Airport.

According to Weather.com, it was 32 degrees at 8:00 a.m. and felt below freezing, but that did not seem to dampen the spirits of the Trump supporters.

Nearly a thousand in line before 9 am here in Michigan as the crowd gets ready to go through security #TrumpRally #Trump2020 #Michigan pic.twitter.com/8LEIbeVzWZ — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 30, 2020

Twitter user Michael Neff II posted a photo from the back of the Trump supporters line, revealing the large distance to the hangar:

In line at the trump rally in Waterford, MI! I just pray to God we get in! This is a long line! #maga #Trump2020 #TrumpRallyMichigan #RedWave pic.twitter.com/wl1g5YGsZE — Michael Neff II (@MikeNeff2) October 30, 2020

The early afternoon rally will be the first of three for Trump on Friday. He will make additional stops in Green Bay, Wisconsin and Rochester, Minnesota.

