Alfredo Ortiz: A Biden, Harris Presidency Would Be ‘Absolute Disaster’

Alfredo Ortiz, President and CEO of the Job Creators Network, joined SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Saturday where he outlined the ramifications of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris winning the election.

“It is going to be a nail-biter on Tuesday,” Ortiz told host Matthew Boyle, touting the new, historical economic growth numbers released this week. “When you see that 33 percent growth in GDP, it’s amazing.”

“It’s crazy. Over 11 million jobs have been created in the last five months,” Ortiz said. “We are now below eight percent unemployment, and again, in spite of all these issues we’re having with major metros and major states like California and New York… we’re still seeing these unbelievable numbers.”

According to Ortiz, it’s a “total lie” when Biden or Harris state they will not raise the American people’s taxes. “It’s just unbelievable. The liberal media is literally like a big super PAC, just playing up all their lies,” he said. Ortiz also believes “Latinos are going to come home for Trump” and “put him over into his second term.”

Asked what he believed to be the “contrast” between the Democrats’ vision for America and President Trump’s agenda for this country, Ortiz said, “It’s just an absolute disaster.”

“I urge voters to really think about what they’re voting for here,” Ortiz said. “You’ve got to think: what is going to happen to that small business owner when their taxes go up, their regulations go up. They’re gonna go out of business. And guess what happens when they go out of business. You lose your job. It’s really clear.”

“The reason we had this incredible boom, pre-COVID, was because of low taxes, low regulations, pro-business, pro-energy,” Ortiz continued, noting that a Biden presidency would result in a “reversal of all of our fortunes.”

Ortiz also gave his thoughts on Biden’s apparent plan to add seats to the supreme court, saying the court-packing agenda “finalizes the politicization of our legal system from the liberals.”

“The problem with court-packing, the way Democrats want to do this, it’s literally them politicizing,” Ortiz said.

To listen to Ortiz’s full interview with Breitbart News, click here.