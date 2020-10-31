Officials in San Diego County, California, issued cease-and-desist orders to eight college area residences to stop young people from gathering for Halloween parties to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The notices included those delivered to fraternities and sororities.

The public radio station KPBS reported on the legal maneuver:

County public health officer Dr. Wilma Wooten said this action was necessary because the region’s livelihood hangs in the balance, as we are on the brink of moving to a more restrictive tier. “Know that our place on one tier or another is not based on the state’s assessment, it is intrinsically tied to our personal and common efforts,” she said. “The risk of contracting COVID-19 is increased when we come in contact with individuals outside our households. Every decision each of us makes should be guided by that knowledge.” [San Diego State University] students are still under a stay-at-home advisory for the Halloween weekend. It started last Friday night and lasts through Monday morning. They are told to only go out for essential needs, like grocery shopping or voting.

About 1,200 cases of the virus have been reported among students and staff at the university.

