Donald Trump Shares Video of Texas Supporters Surrounding Biden/Harris Bus

President Donald Trump shared a video on Saturday of his supporters surrounding a Joe Biden campaign bus in Texas.

“I LOVE TEXAS!” Trump wrote on Twitter, sharing a 26-second clip of the incident that someone put to the music of “Red Kingdom,” by Tech N9ne.

Dozens of vehicles decorated with pro-Trump stickers and flags surrounded the bus on I-35 in Texas.

Other videos of the “Trump Train” surrounding the Biden bus were filmed and posted to social media in response to the president’s message.

We in Texas love you. pic.twitter.com/Jxlvkv8qRG — Kambree (@KamVTV) November 1, 2020

Neither Biden nor his running mate, Kamala Harris, were on the bus.

Congressional candidate Wendy Davis, Democratic Congressman Rep. Lloyd Doggett, and Texas state Senate candidate Roland Gutierrez wee on the bus.

Democrats canceled campaign events in San Marcos and Austin, citing fears for their safety and harassment concerns.