Pennsylvania U.S. House candidate Sean Parnell (R) condemned political violence and vowed not to back down after his home was vandalized with an apparent Communist symbol over the weekend.

On Sunday morning, Parnell posted a photo of his garage door defaced with the words, “Elections No Revolutions Yes!” plus a hammer and sickle symbol spray-painted below on his driveway.

“My house was vandalized last night by cowards under the cover of darkness.,” he wrote on social media. “This is what is at stake in this election. We all must fight for our country and we must do it NOW. I will not cower. I will not back down. I will always fight for this nation. #VOTE.”

My house was vandalized last night by cowards under the cover of darkness. This is what is at stake in this election. We all must fight for our country and we must do it NOW. I will not cower. I will not back down. I will always fight for this nation. #VOTE pic.twitter.com/kQWg71NXr4 — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) November 1, 2020

Parnell is an Army veteran running against incumbent Marine veteran Conor Lamb (D) in Pennsylvania’s 17th District.

Parnell later issued a statement saying he stands against socialism, violence, and destruction and urging people to vote.

“Regardless of political party, those that choose to run for office do so because they believe they can help the country. It is perfectly reasonable to disagree with each other and with political candidates, but the way to do that is at the voting booth,” he said.

“I believe that we are at an important point in our great nation’s history and I most assuredly stand against socialism, violence, and destruction,” he added.

“Hopefully, we all can respect our system of choosing our representatives in a peaceful and dignified way and no matter who we support and oppose, we do it with our vote, and not through destruction of property and violence to our fellow Americans.”

The vandalism comes just days before the November 3 election in a top battleground state.

