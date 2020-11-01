Joe Biden: ‘We Gotta Beat Donald Trump. He’s the Virus’

Former Vice President Joe Biden called President Donald Trump “the virus” infecting America during one of several campaign stops in the Democrat stronghold of Philadelphia Sunday.

Biden delivered a speech after sundown at Franklin Delano Roosevelt Park, delivering many of the same lines as he did earlier in the day at Philadelphia’s Sharon Baptist Church.

“To beat the virus, we got to beat Donald Trump,” Biden shouted. “He’s the virus.”

Joe Biden in Philadelphia: "To beat the virus, we gotta beat Donald Trump. He's the virus.” https://t.co/rlgU1dKT2A pic.twitter.com/3Fy3F0sSWU — ABC News (@ABC) November 1, 2020

Earlier Sunday, Breitbart News reported Democrats are increasingly anxious about the Keystone State after support for Biden has “eroded in recent weeks.”

Democrats are worried for a variety of reasons, the paper reported. They are worried about problems with mail-in balloting, which Democrats heavily encouraged in recent weeks. They are worried about a “voter surge” in so-called “White, rural areas” favorable to Trump and signs of a lower-than-anticipated turnout among the Democratic base. They are also reportedly nervous about alleged GOP efforts to place limits on voting. They “cringe” at the recent looting and violence in Philadelphia, which they worry will make Biden look weak on crime and hostile to police. They also reportedly have “lingering concerns” about Biden’s comments on oil and gas. At the final presidential debate, Biden declared he would end the oil industry. When Trump asked Biden at the debate if he would “close down the oil industry,” Biden responded, “I would transition from the oil industry, yes.”

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign denounced an upcoming Pittsburgh campaign event where Biden will be joined by Lady Gaga, a fervent anti-fracking activist.

HEY TIM HEY @realDonaldTrump SO HAPPY IM GLAD TO BE LIVING RENT FREE in your HEAD. #BidenHarris https://t.co/k2ODfQNkF3 pic.twitter.com/Iy3Nj8aYMR — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 1, 2020

“This desperate effort to drum up enthusiasm for his lackluster candidacy is actually a sharp stick in the eye for 600,000 Pennsylvanians who work in the fracking industry,” Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement.

She hit back, crowing about “living rent-free” in Murtaugh’s head.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays. Listen to segments on YouTube or download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Twitter, like him on Facebook, and follow him on Parler.