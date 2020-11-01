Twenty-seven people were shot, two fatally, Friday into Sunday morning in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reports the first of the two fatalities occurred about 9:15 p.m. in “the city’s Morgan Park neighborhood.”

Four people–a 16-year-old, a 28-year-old, a 30-year-old, and a 32-year-old were shot inside a home. The 32-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the head and died at the scene.

The Chicag0 Sun-Times reports the second fatality occurred at 8:25 p.m. Saturday, as a man walked out of a home “in the 2200 block of East 68th Street.” Shots rang out and the man was hit numerous times. He was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Breitbart News reported ten people were shot, two fatally, Wednesday alone in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago.

Chicago‘s Fraternal Order of Police Endorses Donald Trump for Reelection https://t.co/KsDjK2rufh via @BreitbartNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2020

Wednesday’s non-fatal shootings included an incident in which a 15-year-old boy was shot and wounded. He was standing in an alley “in the 200 block of North Long Avenue” just after 11 a.m. when a black car pulled up and someone opened fire from inside the vehicle. The teenager was shot in the arm.

Breitbart News reported at least 24 people were shot, six fatally, over last weekend in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago. A three-year-old girl, shot in the write, was among the wounded.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.