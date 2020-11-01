President Donald Trump criticized former Vice President Joe Biden’s willingness to declare more coronavirus lockdowns during a campaign rally Sunday in Georgia.

“Joe Biden is promising to delay the vaccine and turn America into a prison state,” Trump said. “A vote for Biden is a vote for lockdowns, layoffs, and misery.”

Trump again accused Biden of hypocrisy for allowing leftist mobs to loot and burn and riot in some of America’s major cities, claiming it only made the pandemic worse.

“They closed your churches, they closed your schools, but if you want to riot and burn down the stores and have the anarchists out there, that’s okay,” Trump said. “But you can’t go to school, you can’t go to church. It’s crazy.”

The president said that another round of lockdowns would be “deadly.”

“Biden wants a cruel and very heartless nationwide shutdown,” Trump said, describing his opponent’s plan as a “Europe-imposed draconian lockdowns.”

Trump also criticized Biden and other Democrats for trying to slow down and raise doubts about the effectiveness of a still-developing coronavirus vaccine.

“If you want a vaccine to kill the virus, a job to support your family well, and freedom to live your life, then go cast your ballot for a man named Trump,” he said.