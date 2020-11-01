Watch: Barack Obama Suffers Microphone Malfunction While Addressing Tens of Supporters

Former President Barack Obama suffered a technical malfunction while addressing tens of Joe Biden supporters in Detroit on Saturday.

Obama was the warm-up act for his former deputy in Flint and the Motor City just three days before the election.

As Obama attempted to rile up the crowd, he had some microphone difficulties:

If Joe Biden and his team can’t even run the microphone correctly, what makes them think they can run the country? pic.twitter.com/fBqlTA5dTt — Steven Cheung (@CaliforniaPanda) October 31, 2020

“Who’s in charge of the mic?” Obama said to someone off stage as some in the audience yelled.

“Come on down!” one shouted as he continued speaking into the microphone, but could not be heard.

He then looked over his other shoulder for help as a fan honked, but it was not clear whether it was in support or dissatisfaction.

Journalist Nick Ballasy posted a photo showing the small crowd as Obama was approaching the podium:

Wide shot of the crowd at the Biden rally with Obama in Detroit today #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/nit8v7QQvu — Nicholas A Ballasy (@NicholasBallasy) November 1, 2020

The Biden campaign even showed a wide shot of the measly turnout:

With Obama's mic out in Detroit, the sign language interpreter doesn't have much to do pic.twitter.com/uPx1qpLnNM — Jonathan Oosting (@jonathanoosting) October 31, 2020

Here is another angle, which showed a car parked just yards from the stage:

Obama speaks to the non-socially distant crowd at the Detroit rally as he waits for the mic to come back on. pic.twitter.com/ZPk1cpWKlu — Beatrice-Elizabeth Peterson (@MissBeaE) October 31, 2020

During the technical problems, Obama acknowledged former First Lady Michelle Obama was not campaigning for Biden with just days to go:

Some sound issues in Detroit. As Obama waits for the mics to get back up, he’s responding to things the crowd is shouting at him. To something about Michelle, he responds, “Michelle’s home. She says hey.” pic.twitter.com/bU4Bwnv7Dp — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) October 31, 2020

“Michelle’s home. She says hey,” he reportedly told the crowd.



