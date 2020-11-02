Fact Check: Joe Biden Once Again Claims He ‘Never’ Opposed Fracking

CLAIM: Former Vice President Joe Biden claimed Monday during a campaign stop in Pennsylvania that he has “never” opposed fracking.

VERDICT: FALSE. Biden has consistently criticized fracking and has promised to ban the process, as has his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

“By the way, no matter how many times Trump tries to lie about it, I will not ban fracking. Never said I would,” Biden told his supporters at a campaign stop in Pittsburgh.

Asked on July 31, 2019, during the second Democratic Party presidential primary debate whether there would be “any place for fossil fuels, including coal and fracking, in a Biden administration,” Biden responded to CNN’s Dana Bash and said, “No, we would — we would work it out. We would make sure it’s eliminated and no more subsidies for either one of those, either — any fossil fuel.”

Joe Biden just claimed he doesn't want to ban fracking. But a few months ago he said there would be no place for fracking in a Biden Administration: "we would make sure it's eliminated."pic.twitter.com/gLSIZEnwP8 — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) August 31, 2020

In the final debate of the primary, Biden even promised there would be “no new fracking.”

Harris, who attempted to persuade viewers of the vice-presidential debate into believing that Biden “will not end fracking,” has also admitted that she is in “favor of banning fracking.”

In July, Biden attempted to backtrack, telling WNEP in July that “fracking is not going to be on the chopping block.”

Trump highlighted Biden’s inconsistency on fracking at a recent rally in Pennsylvania where he played the tape for the audience to hear.

“This is an original Donald Trump Broadway play,” Trump joked, before playing a montage of clips of Biden and Harris admitting that they support an end to fracking.

On Saturday, President Trump announced the signing of an executive order to protect both the fracking and oil and gas industries following Biden’s agenda to “transition from the oil industry.”

Just signed an order to protect fracking and the oil and gas industry. This means JOBS, low energy bills, and continued AMERICAN ENERGY INDEPENDENCE! Sleepy Joe would BAN fracking and destroy American energy jobs! He has NO clue!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2020

