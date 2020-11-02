Former Trump challenger Hillary Clinton fell in line with fellow Democrats on Monday, stating that the election will not be over until “all the votes are counted” — an apparent reference to the ballots that election officials will continue to count in some states, such as Pennsylvania, days after the traditional Election Day deadline.

“The election will be over when all the votes are counted,” the failed Trump challenger declared on Monday, advancing the emerging progressive narrative:

The election will be over when all the votes are counted. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 2, 2020

The Biden campaign signaled that Joe Biden (D) will not concede on election night in the event of a strong showing for the president.

“Under no scenario will Donald Trump be declared a victor on election night,” Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said on Monday, advancing the mounting narrative pushed by Democrats who now say Trump is attempting to sabotage the election by highlighting Democrat attempts to delay the election results.

“We don’t want to have Pennsylvania, where you have a political governor, a very partisan guy. … We don’t want to be in a position where he’s allowed, every day, to watch ballots come in,” Trump told reporters over the weekend. “See if we can only find 10,000 more ballots.”

Because the Supreme Court refrained from blocking the state’s high court ruling, ballots arriving three days after the election will be counted in Pennsylvania. Over the weekend, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) stated that “if all the votes are added up in PA, Trump is going to lose.”

“That’s why he’s working overtime to subtract as many votes as possible from this process,” he added, drawing backlash from social media users, many of whom pointed out that the election remained days away.

Biden’s campaign manager added that she expects Biden to address the American people “probably late.”

The remark from Clinton and similar sentiment from the Biden camp coincide with a strong statement from the Trump campaign, which warned that Biden’s political operatives “have already been distributing talking points and research to delegitimize Election Day results by coaching surrogates to refer to the President’s Election Day success as a ‘Red Mirage'”:

Biden's early vote lead is not enough & they know it. Dems plan to call @realDonaldTrump's Election Day surge a "Red Mirage" to delegitimize his wave of support. They'll try to create a smoke screen post-Election Day, even running TV ads to cast doubt on Nov. 3 vote. Be ready. pic.twitter.com/qme3lBsjnB — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) November 2, 2020

“The operatives are advising surrogates and media to create a smoke screen by casting blame all around – imagining postal delays or falsely claiming that mail-in ballots that have simply not been returned should be considered legitimate votes that need to be counted,” Justin Clark, Trump 2020 deputy campaign manager said in a statement, warning Americans against falling for the narrative:

We are aware that Democrats have already cut television ads they are prepared to deploy to further cement the ‘Red Mirage’ misinformation, seeking to convince people that all Joe Biden would need for victory is more time, extending well beyond Election Day. At the same time, we fully anticipate that Democrats will be in court arguing to extend deadlines for accepting and counting votes mailed and received well past deadlines enacted by individual state laws. Americans should remember that Biden has assembled a massive team of lawyers who will try to loosen election integrity so they can steal this election, and also recall that Hillary Clinton advised Biden not to concede defeat under any circumstances’

Clark added that the “last gasp of the Biden campaign will be ugly and it will be ruthless.”