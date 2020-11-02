Democrat presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) compared the number of American lives lost to COVID-19 to American lives during WWII.

Harris’s remarks came during a late night campaign stop in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Monday, the night before Election Day. Harris repeatedly questioned how Americans could have “prepared” if they had known the complications of the virus, a scenario for which she chose to blame President Donald Trump. Harris claimed:

Donald Trump doesn’t think about what’s best for America. He only thinks about what is best for himself. And as a result, we have lost 230,000 lives to COVID. So many people forced to die alone because of the nature of this virus… 230,000 Americans. The last time we experienced loss like this was World War II.

"Donald Trump doesn't think about what is best for America," Sen. Harris says at Philadelphia campaign rally. "He only thinks about what is best for himself. And as a result, we have lost 230,000 lives to Covid…The last time we experienced loss like this was World War II." pic.twitter.com/zZVkW5Q5AD — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 3, 2020

“In addition, we’re looking at over nine million people who have contracted the virus and we know it’s hitting communities of color the hardest.”

Harris then claimed we’re in the “worst economic crisis we have faced since the Great Depression,” failing to note that the economy had record numbers prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

A report released last week found that the U.S. economy is recovering after the coronavirus outbreak and grew at the fastest pace ever recorded in the third quarter, expanding at an annualized pace of 33.1 percent, according to the U.S. Commerce Department.

Breitbart News’s John Carney noted, “The third-quarter GDP gain was fueled by a record 40.7 percent increase in consumer spending. Business investment surged 20.3 percent during the quarter, reflecting a 70.1 percent jump in investment in equipment. The housing market is booming: residential investment grew at a rate of 59.3 percent.”