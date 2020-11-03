In three crucial swing states, former Vice President Joe Biden is underperforming with Hispanic voters compared to Hillary Clinton.

Exit polls conducted by CNNLOL show that in Florida, Hillary beat Trump by 37 points with Hispanics in 2016, compared to Joe Biden’s lead of a mere eight percent over the president.

In Georgia, Hillary beat Trump by a whopping 40 points with Hispanics. Biden is only ahead of the president by 25 points.

In Ohio, Hillary topped Trump by 41 points. Biden is only up 24 points.

Hispanic voters per early 2020 exit polls: Florida:

2016: Clinton +27

2020: Biden +8 Georgia:

2016: Clinton +40

2020: Biden +25 Ohio:

2016: Clinton +41

2020: Biden +24 CNN — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) November 4, 2020

Currently, with 93 percent of the vote in, the far-left New York Times gives Trump a better than 95 percent chance of winning Florida. He’s currently up three points and the experts said he would lose by at least two.

In Georgia, the far-left New York Times gives Trump a 84 percent chance of wining with 47 percent reporting. The experts said he would lose by one.

With about three-quarters of the vote counted in Ohio, Trump enjoys a small lead.

Already, regardless of who wins the election, this is a repudiation of the Democrats’ racial identity politics, and if Trump wins because of Hispanics, the Democrat Party will not know what to do with itself.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.