Happy Warrior: President Donald Trump Dances to YMCA in Two-Minute Election Day Feature

President Donald Trump shared a highlight video Tuesday of his best dance moves from the campaign trail, encouraging his followers to vote.

“VOTE! VOTE! VOTE!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

After changing his campaign rally closing song to “YMCA” earlier this year, the president began exiting the stage with a few dance moves to energize his supporters.

The two-minute video was shared at 2:57 a.m. on Election Day.

The president held 14 high-energy rallies in the final three days of the campaign with tens of thousands of supporters.

He acknowledged Tuesday that his schedule had taken a toll on his voice, speaking to reporters during a visit to an RNC campaign office.

“I feel very good,” he said. “After doing that many rallies, the voice gets a little bit choppy, I think. God did not design it for that much,” he said.