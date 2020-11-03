Republican Maria Elvira Salazar is projected to defeat Democrat incumbent Rep. Donna Shalala (D-FL) in Florida’s 27th Congressional District, according to reports.

WPLG Local 10 News reported Salazar defeating the freshman House Democrat in the Miami-Dade district. With 92 percent of the vote reported, the New York Times showed Salazar leading the incumbent 51.4 percent to 48.6 percent:

VOTE 2020 – Maria Elvira Salazar defeats incumbent Donna Shalala in race for Miami-Dade District 27 congressional seat https://t.co/JrWreg9pBX pic.twitter.com/Wc358ov9Km — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) November 4, 2020

BREAKING: Maria Elvira Salazar (R) defeats incumbent Donna Shalala (D) in race for Miami-Dade District 27 congressional seat https://t.co/cUA90ImXF0

Via @WPLGLocal10 — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) November 4, 2020

Two Democratic incumbents in Florida unseated. Shalala also lost https://t.co/KxgdJUdLIg — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) November 4, 2020

Right now the only change in the Florida Congressional delegation might come in South Florida, where two Democrats – Shalala and Murcasel-Powell – are behind by 8k and 12k. Could be two unexpected GOP House pickups. — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) November 4, 2020

In 2018, Shalala defeated Salazar 51.8 percent to 45.8 percent.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez (R) also unseated Democrat incumbent Debbie Mucarsel-Powell for Florida’s 26th Congressional District. Both wins result in a net gain of two for Republicans in the House. With 95 percent of the vote in, Gimenez held a lead of 51.8 percent to Mucarsel-Powell’s 48.2 percent:

Republican Carlos Gimenez wins election to U.S. House in Florida's 26th Congressional District, beating incumbent Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell. #APracecall at 10:10 p.m. EST. #Election2020 — The Associated Press (@AP) November 4, 2020

“Today was a rejection of extremism. Today was a rejection of partisanship, and today was a rejection of socialism,” Gimenez said. “This country needs to start to work together because it has threats both inside and outside.”

“I’m going to work with Congress to bring solutions, to bring results,” he added.