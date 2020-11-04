Demands Arise for PA Attorney General to ‘Step Aside’: He’s Trying to ‘Steal Pennsylvania from Trump’

In this Nov. 26, 2019, file photo, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro speaks at Muhlenberg High School in Reading, Pa. Democrat Shapiro is being challenged by Republican Heather Heidelbaugh for the office. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
AP Photo/Matt Rourke
Hannah Bleau

Calls for Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) to “step aside” are rising after he urged voters to seek election help from Democrats, mere days after stating that “if all the votes are added up in PA, Trump is going to lose.”

Shapiro drew strong reactions across social media after encouraging voters to seek election help from Democrats on Election Day.

“Need help with your mail in ballot, finding out where to vote, or something else?” Shapiro wrote on social media. “Call the @PADems Voter Assistance Hotline. Someone will answer and help you out. Call 1-833-PA-VOTES”:

Days earlier, Shapiro predicted that Trump would lose the Keystone State, contingent on if “all the votes are added up.”

His partisan position continues to draw heavy criticism, particularly given that the presidential race could come down to the Keystone State, which is continuing to count outstanding ballots.

Pennsylvania GOP Attorney General candidate Heather Heidelbaugh called on Shapiro to “step aside” from the process entirely.

“Shapiro cannot be seen as having his thumb on the scale, acting in the dual roles of legal arbiter of the vote and a candidate deeply invested in its outcome,” she said in a statement, calling on the attorney general to “appoint a trusted and impartial deputy to oversee any legal questions and disputes in which that office might play a role concerning this election.”

“The outcome of these elections in Pennsylvania must not be muddled with this glaring conflict of interest,” she added:

Others also signaled concern:

Gov. Tom Wolf (D) modified his previous estimate on the number of outstanding ballots in the state, telling reporters on Wednesday morning that “3 million, millions” of mail-in ballots are still being counted.

The governor added that they “may not know the results either today.”

“But the most important thing is we have accurate results. Again, even if that takes a little longer than we’re used to,” he added.

Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar (D) also reiterated the governor’s claims of there being “millions of ballots left to be counted.”

Two Republican state senators in Pennsylvania, Joe Scarnati and Jake Corman, are calling for Boockvar’s resignation, claiming that she has “fundamentally altered the manner in which Pennsylvania’s election is being conducted” in the last two days.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.