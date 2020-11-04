Republican Tony Gonzales Defeats Democrat Challenger in Texas

Republican Tony Gonzales is the projected winner over his Democrat challenger, Gina Ortiz Jones, in the race for Texas’ 23rd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Associated Press called the election for Gonzales, a navy veteran, around 3:14 a.m. ET as an estimated 94 percent of precincts had reported. As of 3:45 a.m. ET, Gonzales led Jones by nearly five percentage points, 50 percent to 46 percent.

Gonzales was elected to succeed retiring Texas Republican Rep. Will Hurd. Ortiz Jones, an Air Force intelligence veteran, previously lost to Hurd in the 2018 election for the U.S. House.