Trump Campaign Will Request Recount in Wisconsin ‘Immediately’

President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign will request a recount in Wisconsin, despite former Vice President showing a slim lead in the state.

“There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results,” Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement.

With 97 percent of estimated votes reported, Biden holds a 20,697 vote lead in the state of Wisconsin, according to the New York Times.

“The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so,” Stepien concluded.

The campaign did not detail the voting irregularities in Wisconsin.