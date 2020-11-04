During a press conference with Clark County, Nevada, Registrar Joe Gloria, a man interrupted to shout that the “Biden crime family is stealing the election.”

“The Biden crime family is stealing the election! The media is covering it up,” the man repeatedly shouted, interrupting the press conference.

“The Biden crime family is stealing this election! The media is covering it up! We want our freedom for the world! Give us our freedom, Joe Biden,” he shouted. “… he’s stealing it!”

With 86 percent of precincts reporting, President Trump is down by less than 7,700 votes against Biden in Nevada. In Clark County, home of Las Vegas, Trump is down by less than 60,200 votes. In 2016, Trump lost Clark County by more than 82,000 votes.

Gloria said, “all of our early voting and all of our in-person voting” have been counted and mail ballots received on election day and after election day will be counted this week.

Gloria said no further results are expected until sometime tomorrow.

Experts have warned about issues related to Nevada’s lax mail-in ballot policies for the election, where Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) sent unsolicited mail-in ballots to all active registered voters.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.