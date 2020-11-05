Antifa Protesters in Denver: ‘No Borders. No Walls. No U.S.A. at All!’

Samuel Corum/Getty
Robert Kraychik

Antifa protesters shouted chants of, “No Borders. No Walls. No U.S.A. at all,” during a demonstration in Denver, CO, on Wednesday evening.

One sign held by marchers read, “DEATH to FASCISM AND the LIBERALISM THAT ENABLES IT.” Another had the message, “DEATH TO FASCISM” with Antifa A-letter symbols.

WATCH:

A song with the lyrics “fuck the police” is audible in another video showing masked protesters vandalizing a building with spray paint.

A left-wing Twitter account shared images of leftists in Denver burning a President Donald Trump campaign flag and thin blue line-themed U.S. flag.

Protesters burning flags did a question-and-answer chant, with one leftist asking, “Whose land?”, and others replying, “Indigenous land!”.

In September, former Vice President Joe Biden said, “Antifa is an idea, not an organization,” during a debate with President Donald Trump, denying the organizational dimension of the left-wing group.

