The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) declared on Thursday that Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) will win the Senate election should the race move to a runoff election.

National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Executive Director Kevin McLaughlin said in a statement on Thursday that Sen. David Perdue would defeat Georgia Senate Democrat Jon Ossoff should the race move to a runoff election. He explained:

David Perdue won this race in regular time and will do the same in overtime. Georgians have rejected Jon Ossoff’s liberal, socialist agenda not once, not twice, but three times. And the fourth time will not be the charm, but instead, a perfectly miserable experience for Jon Ossoff, national Democrats and their shared dream of a socialist America.

The Senate election would move to a runoff election if neither candidate achieves 50 percent support in the Georgia Senate race.

Ossoff was a candidate for the 2017 special election to represent Georgia’s sixth congressional district. He qualified for the runoff but then lost to Republican Karen Handel in June 2017.

The NRSC’s statement follows as Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and Georgia Senate Democrat candidate Raphael Warnock qualified for the runoff election in January for the Georgia special election.

Democrat National Committee (DNC) Chairman Tom Perez said in August that the two Georgia Senate races served as critical seats for their fight to take the Senate majority.

He said, “Georgia is critical. There’s not a state in the country that has two Senate races going on this year, so Georgia has twice as much opportunity as any other state.”

“Georgia is definitely a battleground, and I think we have a real good chance down the ballot, not just presidential but two Senate races, the state house. Our mission is to run Democrats up and down the ballot,” he added.

Throughout his campaign, Perdue has promised to fight leftism and attempts to defund the police.

Perdue said in a statement in July, “This November, the people of Georgia will decide the future direction of our country. We’ve achieved real results over the past six years, but our work is far from over.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.