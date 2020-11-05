A resurfaced video from 2012 shows now Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar claiming she wants “to fight against” the Republican agenda, which she considered to be “stopping progress.”

“I want to fight against their agenda of obstruction, their agenda of stopping progress,” said Boockvar, who was running for Congress at the time against Mike Fitzpatrick.

“It seems that when they’re moving in any direction, they’re moving to roll us backward, sometimes working to undo rights that some of us thought were decided generations ago,” she added.

Boockvar’s comments in the clip came as she discussed the level of “deterioration in Congress” at an event sponsored by Pennsylvania Working Families speech.

Boockvar previously served as Senior Advisor to the Governor on Election Modernization, which began in 2018.

Along with Pennsylvania’s Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf and Democrat Secretary of State Josh Shapiro, Boockvar is one of three deeply partisan officials who have seemingly dismissed questions and criticism over the integrity of the election in the Keystone State. Boockvar publicized her opposition to the president in a tweet shared in 2017.

Using the title 'President' before the word 'Trump' really demeans the office of the presidency… — Kathy Boockvar (@KathyBoockvar) March 7, 2017

“Using the title ‘President’ before the word ‘Trump’ really demeans the office of the presidency…” she wrote at the time.

Attorney General Shapiro publicized his anti-Trump bias in the days leading up to the election. On Saturday, three days before the election, Shapiro said that “if all the votes are added up in PA, Trump is going to lose.”

Shapiro was met with extreme criticism for his early dismissal of a Trump victory over former Vice President Joe Biden in Pennsylvania.

“Does anyone know why a sitting Attorney General in a swing state is assuring us Trump will lose his state tomorrow ‘If all the votes are added up…’?! Does he know or is he planning something we’re clueless about?” former New York State assemblyman Dov Hikind questioned at the time.

The Trump campaign declared victory in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, and Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller has told reporters that they remain “completely confident of that.”