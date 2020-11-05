Democrat officials in Pennsylvania are “privately” speaking to the Biden campaign about potential margins of victory for the former vice president in the battleground state as counting remains underway, according to reports.

According to Politico’s Josh Bresnahan, these Democrat officials have told the Biden campaign that they believe the presidential hopeful will win the state by anywhere from 100,000 to 200,000 votes after all the counting is completed:

Pennsylvania Democratic officials are privately telling Biden campaign officials that they believe final margin of victory for Biden in Pennsylvania will be 100K-200K votes when the counting is finally done — John Bresnahan (@BresPolitico) November 4, 2020

Why are they privately telling Biden campaign officials anything? https://t.co/MvoePb6Wi9 — Mickey Kaus (@kausmickey) November 5, 2020

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D) said that “millions” of mail-in ballots remained outstanding in the state’s overall count. Hours earlier, he claimed that “over 1 million mail ballots” remained:

Governor Tom Wolf / Facebook

“So we may not know the results either today, but the most important thing is we have accurate results,” he said during the Wednesday brief. “Again, even if that takes a little longer than we’re used to.”

Before handing the brief to Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar (D), Wolf added that he would “vigorously” stand against any attempts to “attack” the vote in his state.

Three days before the election, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) proclaimed that “if all the votes are added up in PA, Trump is going to lose.” On Election Day, he encouraged voters to seek help from Democrats, specifically:

Need help with your mail in ballot, finding out where to vote, or something else? Call the @PADems Voter Assistance Hotline. Someone will answer and help you out. Call 1-833-PA-VOTES pic.twitter.com/Jf9KfLtNRI — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) November 3, 2020

While the Trump campaign claimed victory in Pennsylvania, skeptics believe Biden has the advantage in the uncounted votes, given their status as mail-in votes:

BTW: the reason Trump is now expected to lose Pennsylvania is that estimated vote-by-mail totals have risen sharply since Election Day. The estimate then was 2.5 million ballots. Two days later, it's almost 2.9 million. That's the difference between a Trump and a Biden win. — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) November 5, 2020

The Trump campaign reported a legal victory in Pennsylvania Thursday morning, which will allow GOP observers to watch ballot counts:

🚨Massive legal victory in Philly just now. More to follow shortly.🚨 — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) November 5, 2020

BREAKING: Appellate court in PA this morning ruling guarantees GOP observers can watch the ballot counts. They had been pushed away 16 sometimes 100 feet away. "I can't stress enough how big a victory this is." Justin Clark, Trump Deputy Campaign Manager #Election2020 #VoteCount — Carrie Sheffield (@carriesheffield) November 5, 2020

Sorry Twitter, your attempts at censorship can’t undo today’s legal win. Big announcement coming on our press call in mere minutes. https://t.co/Nb7r6Ayv1H — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) November 5, 2020

Trump led in Pennsylvania by just over 135,000 votes as of 11:30 a.m. Eastern.

A spokesperson for the state’s high court quickly quashed the rumor that it had overruled the lower ruling. While the spokesperson denied that a filing had been made, minutes later, they said a filing had been made: