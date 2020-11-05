Team Trump Cites Legal Victory for Republican Vote Count Observers

President Donald Trump’s campaign cited a legal victory in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania on Thursday for Republican vote-counting observers.

The ruling guarantees that Republican vote count observers must be allowed within six feet of the canvassing process.

“I can’t stress enough how big a victory this is.” Justin Clark, Trump deputy campaign manager said in a conference call with reporters.

Previously, the campaign said, polling officials in some precincts forced election observers away from viewing the counting process, 20 feet or more away from the process, making it impossible to see them to see the ballots.

The case is partially what former Mayor Rudy Giuliani cited as evidence that Democrats were cheating by counting 125,000 or more ballots unobserved, as claimed by a local Republican observer in Philadelphia.

C-SPAN

The campaign said the court victory would help prevent “shenanigans” from Democrats trying to close Trump’s lead in Pennsylvania.

“Our observers are now in there, we’re going to be watching it, we’re going to demand that we’re able to review all of the things done to date,” Clark said.

He said that it was typical of left-wing political machines to “steal” the election and would continue fighting for access to review the ballot counting process and stop counting votes that came in after the election.

“We’re not going to stand for it,” he said. “This is a victory for all Pennsylvanians, not just President Trump.”

Campaign manager Bill Stepien said the campaign would re-up a campaign hotline for voter fraud claims and launching a website for Americans to voice and report any examples of voter fraud.

“We’re going to keep fighting for this election because that is what the American people deserve,” he said.