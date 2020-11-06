Despite Lincoln Project Never Trumpers’ efforts to join together with Democrats against President Donald Trump, the friendship may be on shaky footing.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Friday called on the anti-Trump Lincoln Project to “take the L” and hand over their millions in fundraising to black organizers.

“It’s not too late for them to do the right thing. Lincoln Project should take the L and publicly pledge to give a lot of their fundraising to the people who actually made a big difference,” she tweeted in the first of a string of tweets criticizing them.

Her tweets came after someone tweeted that the organization got $67,000,000 “to do literally nothing and the Black organizers that helped Biden win probably are short on rent this month.”

And if they spent it all (yikes) then they should consider using their fundraising juggernaut to get resources to those orgs. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 7, 2020

There’s potential incentive bc @ProjectLincoln is def in scam territory w these results. It’s a pretty bad rep even tho GOP has a thing for failing up. Come clean, say “listen, we thought it’d work, it didn’t,& in good faith we’re gonna raise X mil for these ppl who deserve it” — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 7, 2020

BTW I’m definitely happy to be proven wrong. If we can get independent data that @ProjectLincoln’s videos and billboards were directly responsible for really effective R ➡️ D persuasion – $67 million of it – I’ll publicly apologize. But we just haven’t seen any. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 7, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez has also attacked centrist Democrats in recent days, amid blame in the Democrat Party because a “blue wave” did not materialize and Democrats actually lost seats in the House, putting their majority at risk in 2022.

Many establishment media pundits speculated that the average American did not support the progressive agenda that has been pushed during a summer of racial strife.

Earlier on Friday, Ocasio-Cortez defended House members who had backed Medicare for All who won reelection, arguing: “There’s a myth that progressive leg doesn’t win swing seats. But that’s what it is: a myth. And it’s time we called it that.”

These members deserve a lot of props. They took a risk based on their values, gut, & experience, & didn’t let themselves get bullied out of cosponsorship. There’s a myth that progressive leg doesn’t win swing seats. But that’s what it is: a myth. And it’s time we called it that. https://t.co/Diht5Q8WsV — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 6, 2020

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter or on Facebook.