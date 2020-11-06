Donald Trump backer and adviser Chris Christie on Thursday told the president to pipe down and mind his language.

He claimed Trump’s view a U.S. presidential election win was being unfairly denied him was corrosive, with the former GOP New Jersey governor arguing such allegations only “inflame without informing.”

Christie used a platform provided by ABC, where he is a political analyst, to challenge the president and his claim of fraud.

“We heard nothing today about any evidence,” Christie said. “This kind of thing, all it does is inflame without informing. And we cannot permit inflammation without information.”

“If you’re gonna say those things from behind the podium at the White House, it’s his right to do it, it’s his right to pursue legal action. But show us the evidence,” Christie continued. “I want to know what backs up what he said so that I can analyze it. And let me tell you, if he’s right, I’ll be outraged and I’m sure you would be too.”

“And if he’s wrong then the American people are going to be able to make the judgment about this election that the results have been fair,” he added.

A number of other prominent Republicans on Capitol Hill have been mute about the president’s comments, making Christie the first Trump adviser to publicly take him to task on the remarks.

He spoke soon after the president promised to level significant legal action to challenge elections in important swing states after watching his margin of victory whittled away by late-counted ballots for Vice President Joe Biden, as Breitbart News reported.