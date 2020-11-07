Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) removed his mask to celebrate with a crowd of Biden supporters in New York City, seemingly tossing all concerns for the Chinese coronavirus aside in a city that was once considered a hotspot of the virus.

Video shows a maskless Schumer triumphantly holding a Biden-Harris sign in the middle of a crowd in the Big Apple as he and the crowd celebrate what they believe is President Trump’s defeat.

“Let’s send Donald Trump back to Florida! We don’t want him in New York anymore,” he said, throwing his hand in the air as the crowd cheered:

Senator Chuck Schumer just made an impromptu visit to Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where crowds are celebrating President Elect Joe Biden. “I was just on the phone with Joe in the car,” Chuck said. “He could hear your screams down the street.” pic.twitter.com/vK2tWgb7P9 — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) November 7, 2020

Another clip shows the minority leader throwing his coronavirus concerns aside, lowering his mask to sing with the exuberant crowd:

WATCH: Sen. Schumer sings 'Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye' with Biden supporters in Times Square https://t.co/RIt75D691B #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/GaaU6Co6bU — The Hill (@thehill) November 7, 2020

Sen. Chuck Schumer is celebrating at Grand Army Plaza with hundreds of people. “Our long fight is over,” he tells the growing crowd pic.twitter.com/tmS6x3vw0g — Josefa Velásquez (@J__Velasquez) November 7, 2020

Another clip shows a maskless Schumer telling a crowd, “Now we take Georgia, then we change the world!”

“Now we take Georgia, then we change the world,” Chuck Schumer via @StatusCoup pic.twitter.com/JMtGPzgZUH — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) November 7, 2020

Schumer’s maskless moments of jubilation follow months of criticizing President Trump and his supporters for, supposedly, not taking the Wuhan virus seriously:

Wear a mask.

Wear a mask.

Wear a mask.

Wear a mask.

Wear a mask. We can get COVID-19 much more under control if we all wear one. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 15, 2020

WEAR A MASK. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 25, 2020

This July 4th, be safe and wear a mask! — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 4, 2020

President Trump can't even model good behavior and consistently encourage Americans to wear a mask. Every time he takes the podium, he’s a threat to public health. We are living through one the greatest failures of presidential leadership in our country’s history. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 21, 2020

Thousands of transportation workers have tested positive for COVID. Hundreds of transportation workers have died from COVID. But President Trump and his administration still refuse to require masks. Unacceptable.https://t.co/vDMIma9w3G — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 6, 2020

Schumer is hardly the only leftist to violate the consistent progressive calls for mask mandates and proper social distancing. Pro-Biden crowds have flocked to major cities in celebration, completely ignoring social distancing guidance touted by their Democrat leaders of choice– the same Democrat leaders who criticized Trump for holding outdoor campaign rallies, or what they referred to as “super spreader” events:

The crowd outside the White House singing Sweet Caroline. It smells like pot and there are bottles of champagne popping. pic.twitter.com/VUHfS8rgSy — Shannon Pettypiece (@spettypi) November 7, 2020

“Weird how ‘social distancing’ doesn’t matter anymore,” the House GOP observed:

Weird how “social distancing” doesn’t matter anymore. https://t.co/XlF9XxbqXO — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) November 7, 2020

“And suddenly people gathering in large crowds and not social distancing is no longer considered irresponsible by the media,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) remarked: